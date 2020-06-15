Jane L. Wendler, 96, of Wittenberg passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 3, 1923, in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late William and Tina (Wolff) Hanke.

Jane graduated from Wittenberg High School and married Roland “Rollie” Wendler on October 30, 1943 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. Together they lived, raised a family, and dairy farmed in the township of Wittenberg for many years. When the nest was empty, Jane worked at the Homme Home in Wittenberg until retirement.

Upon retirement, Jane and Rollie enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Post Lake. They traveled all over the United States, with Dollywood and Branson, MO and Alaska highlighting their many travels. Jane enjoyed gardening, baking, trout fishing on her bridge for German browns, and dancing. She especially enjoyed the many waltzes with Rollie, the love of her life.

Jane loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She took pride in each and every one of them emphasizing with them, the importance of caring for others and family values. She would often reminisce of the old family gatherings the brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg and enjoyed many church and community functions.

Jane is survived by one daughter, Judy Roeder of Wittenberg; two sons, Jack (Gloria) Wendler of Ripon and Joe (Shannon) Wendler of Wittenberg; eight grandchildren, Kathy (John) Kristof, Art (friend Mary) Krolow, Dan (Julie) Krolow, Vernon “Junior” (Dawn) Krolow, Lori (Lance) Premeau, Scott (Tammy) Wendler, Shelly (friend Kenny) Kitsemble and Aaron Wendler; 12 great grandchildren, Casey (Shawn) Kristof, Cory (friend Alyssa) Kristof, Breann (friend Will) Premeau, Kyle Premeau, Kolton and Kiara Krolow, Alek Wendler, Kaleb Wendler, Isaac Wendler, Danica, Erica, Jami and Sophia Wendler, Hunter and Chase Kitsemble; great great grandchild Brylie Stancyk; one sister-in-law, Elaine Day-Hanke and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roland; son James Wendler; daughter-in-law Sandra Wendler; son-in-law Robert Roeder; great grandchild, Allie Krolow; brothers Roger, Melvin, Donald ‘Pete’, George and Robert Hanke; sisters Dorothy Mathison, Ruthie Barnowsky, and Pat Siebert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund would be appreciated.