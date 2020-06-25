John “Jack” Carl Filbrandt, 69

John Carl “Jack” Filbrandt, age 69 of Antigo, died Monday June 22, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Jack was most loved and will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and close family.

Jack was born on August 21, 1950 in Antigo, Wisconsin to the late John and Marilouise (Walk) Filbrandt.

Jack was a 1968 graduate of Antigo High School. Following graduation, Jack attended the University of Stevens Point before enrolling in the plumber apprenticeship and journeyman programs to become a Master Plumber.

On June 10, 1972, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Alice Tomcek in Antigo at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, she survives.

Jack worked alongside his father for over twenty years before becoming the owner of John Filbrandt Plumbing and Heating, the third generation to oversee and operate the business.

He was an active member of SS Mary and Hyacinth’s Catholic Church in Antigo.

Jack was a member of the Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club, Ducks Unlimited, and Bass Lake Country Club. Jack was an avid bowler and an amazing golfer. He enjoyed time fishing and hunting, birdwatching, and gardening. He was also an enthusiastic Packer and Brewer fan. By far his greatest love was his wife and family. He cherished spending time at the lake and around the pool with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters Jessica Filbrandt (John Hunter), Carissa (Michael) Childs of Rochester NY, Angela (Dan) Sheldon of Antigo, and son Ryan (RyAnn) Filbrandt of Antigo. Survivors also include seven grandchildren Kate (Seth) Washatko, Josie Draeger, Caden and Layne Sheldon, Lucas and Liviarose Childs, and Luella Filbrandt; three great grandchildren Jude Hoffman, Blu, and Poppy Washatko; brother Michael (Patricia) Filbrandt of Madison WI; sister Jeanne (Made) Sutama of Kailua Kona, HI; and his niece and nephews, Sean, Johna, and Jack. He is also survived by his best pal, Sadie Rose.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, noon at SS. Mary and Hyacinth’s Catholic Church in Antigo. Father Matt Simonar will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 until noon at the church. Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jack’s name has been established.