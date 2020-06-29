Lance Robert Benishek, 59

Lance Benishek, of Roseville, Minnesota died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born on October 31, 1960, in Antigo, a son of Robert and Marilyn (Bina) Benishek of Antigo.

Lance attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School and was a 1979 graduate of Antigo High School. He also attended the Universities of Wisconsin Stevens Point and River Falls.

Lance devoted decades of his life to researching social dances of the 1920s-1940s, with a special focus on the Big Apple. He published articles on his research, lectured, taught dance, and co-produced international events featuring dancers who had been involved in the Big Apple’s history, including Betty Wood and Frankie Manning.

He generously shared his knowledge with dancers and researchers around the world and inspired others to delve into the history of dances of the jazz age and swing era. He was on the dance faculty of the University of Minnesota and co-authored the book, Swing Dancing.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Bobbi (Dale) Emrick of Plover and Becky (Wayne) Whiting of McFarland; a nephew, Justin Young; and three nieces, Caitlyn Emrick, Tara (Justin) Superty and Tayna Whiting.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Zach Weber officiating. Burial will take place in Antigo Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials in Lance’s name may be made to the Frankie Manning Foundation.

Visit https://www.frankiemanningfoundation.org/support-fmf/ click donate via Paypal, then fill in the Add a Note field with “In Memory of Lance Benishek.”

Lindy Hop dancers all over the world can take comfort in the fact that Lance, after a period of physical limitation, is dancing again with Betty and Frankie…and Truckin’ to the jazz sounds of Chick Webb, Count Basie and other incredible musicians from America’s jazz tradition.

Those attending the visitation should wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands or hugging the Benishek family. – Thank you