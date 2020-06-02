Langlade County Board of Adjustment Agenda for 6/8/20
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, June 8, 2020
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone
The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous meeting minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #727 by Lorge Family LLC.
5. 9:45 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #890 by Wisconsin Public Service, C/O
Thomas Grones.
6. 10:15 A.M. Consider reopening Grant of Variance #673 for time extension.
DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment
ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.