Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
Langlade County Board of Adjustment Agenda for 6/8/20

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Agenda for 6/8/20

By Antigo Times
June 2, 2020
47
0

Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, June 8, 2020
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous meeting minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #727 by Lorge Family LLC.
5. 9:45 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #890 by Wisconsin Public Service, C/O
Thomas Grones.
6. 10:15 A.M. Consider reopening Grant of Variance #673 for time extension.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

Previous Article

Ruth Elaine VanZile, 79

Next Article

Muscle Maniacs Car Show Cancelled

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.