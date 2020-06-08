Langlade County Reports 5th Case of COVID-19

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Langlade County Health Department is confirming that a fifth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in

Langlade County. This individual has no known contact with someone who has previously tested positive and was asymptomatic. This individual is isolated at home. Langlade County Health Department has contacted anyone who had close contact with this person. As this is the 5th case in Langlade County, none of the cases have been related.

Once a person tests positive for COVID-19 contact tracing begins. When it is not possible to specifically identify contacts from an exposure, a press release will be issued to allow the public to better know their potential exposure risk. This person did visit local businesses during a possible infectious period and while not displaying any symptoms. Establishments visited by the individual include Bass Lake Golf Course on Wednesday June 3rd between the hours of 12:30pm-5:30pm and Thursday June 4th between the hours of 5:00pm-9:00pm. If you think you were exposed, stay home and isolate and call the Langlade County Health Department if you have questions.

“It is important to continue following the recommendations that have been shared to stay safe and healthy,” says Meghan Williams, Health Officer Langlade County Health Department.

In addition, Langlade County Health Department wants to remind everyone to follow these tips to avoid getting sick:

• Avoid mass gatherings and crowds.

• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Stay home when sick.

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet from other people when possible.

• Limit your travel

• Use a face mask when in a public setting.

The range of symptoms can vary from little to no symptoms to people being severely sick. Symptoms can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste.

If you develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, stay home and contact your health care provider. If you think you have COVID-19 you should call your health care provider before going to the clinic or hospital.

As the number of cases continue to grow, Langlade County Health Department will no longer issue a press release for each positive case. Instead, we will update our testing numbers daily at 3pm and post them to our Facebook and website. This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County, visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage at: bit.ly/LangladeHealth.