Leonard Wild, 92

Leonard Wild, of the town of Antigo, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. He was 92 years old. He was born on June 5, 1928, in the town of Rolling, a son of Joseph and Mary (Steber) Wild. He married Mary Sikora on September 11, 1948, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Antigo and celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2019. She survives.

Leonard attended Fernwood grade school in the town of Rolling and the Vocational School in Antigo. He was employed by Kraft Cheese plant in Antigo and in 1949 began farming with his father-in-law, Lukas Sikora in the town of Antigo.

In the 1960’s, Leonard took over ownership of the farm. Several additions were made to the original farm and in 1970, it was incorporated and known as “Wild Seed Farms, Inc.” Leonard operated the farm until his retirement, specializing in raising foundation seed potatoes. He was a member of the Wisconsin Potato Improvement Association. Taking care of the family farm was his pride and joy. The farm was later owned by his son Tom and now his grandson Dan.

Leonard continued to work on the farm except for the winters spent in Mesa, Arizona.

Leonard and Mary enjoyed bringing up their family of seven children. They enjoyed their travels throughout the United States and also to Australia, Canada and Europe.

He was a faithful member of SS Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church and the Msgr. Conrad Salie Knights of Columbus Council 1002, Antigo.

Survivors including his wife are three daughters, Rosemary (Stephen) Servi of Antigo, Karen (Tom) Novak of Antigo, Shirley (Joseph) Wanserski of Plover; four sons, Thomas (Caroline) Wild of Antigo, John (Kathy) Wild of Madison, Robert (Cathy) Wild of Antigo, Kenneth (Susie) Wild of Phoenix, AZ; 18 Grandchildren Cris (Eric) Knapp, Dan (Connie) Wild, Matt (Jen) Wild, Jenna (Rick) Marshall, Kimberly (Andrew) Wild Kleps, Jonathan (Stephanie) Wild, Stephanie Wild, Trevor Wild, Adam Servi, Jason (Kristi) Servi, Heather Servi, Jessie (Joe) Marshall, Annie (Jordan Breitenfeldt) Novak, Craig (Stacie) Wild, Sara (Jon) Radke, Carl (Stephanie) Wanserski, Abby (Alex) Lena, Stephen Wanserski; 21 great-grandchildren Alayna, Walker and Sawyer Knapp, Danielle and Julia Wild, Madison and Eleanor Wild, Owen, Paislee and Easton Marshall, Rowan Perkins, Willow Servi, Colton Marshall, Zoe Breitenfeldt, Linnea and Ryker Wild, Hayden Radke, McKinley, Roslyn, Monroe and Maverick Wanserski. He is further survived by a brother, Raymond (Betty) Wild of Antigo; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wild, Mary Ann Wild, and Dawn Wild all of Antigo.

He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Kennedy Radke; his parents, two sisters, Lorraine (John) Turney, Mary (Robert) Preboski; five brothers, James, Clarence, Joseph (Delores) Wild, his fraternal twin brother Lawrence, and Floyd Wild; and a brother-in-law, Tony Zenisek.

The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St John Catholic Church with Rev. Zach Weber officiating. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to SS Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church 819 Third Ave. Antigo, WI 54409 or All Saints Catholic School 415 Sixth Ave. Antigo, WI 54409.