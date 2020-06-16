Mardell Lanik, 85

Mardell Lanik, age 85 of Bryant, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after an on and off fight with cancer for over 16 years. She was born on May 10, 1935, in Norfolk, Nebraska a daughter of Walter and Edith (Christensen) Hagelstein. She married Larry Lanik on June 19, 1954, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo, Nebraska. They were partners, confidants and best friends for almost 66 years.

Mardell was a 1953 graduate of Wahoo High School. In high school she worked as a waitress at Wigwam Cafe in Wahoo.

In 1957 she moved to Chicago, then relocated to Oaklawn, IL in 1964 where and while starting their family. Mardell continued to serve others from waitressing to PTA President. She was honored and received a Certificate of Honoring Life Membership from the Illinois Congress of Parents and Teachers for faithful and devoted service rendered on behalf of children and youth in May of 1980.

Mardell became more involved with busy family duties as matriarch with five children hosting neighborhood backyard carnivals, Koolaid stands, school projects and more. She was a giver and a doer. Mardell was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, her ladies Bridge Club, bowling league and playing pinochle.

She volunteered for Relay for Life after moving to Bryant in 2000, where she and Larry would spend the next almost 20 years, hosting most family functions and gatherings from Easter, Thanksgiving, birthdays, graduations and more. She truly loved decorating, baking and cooking big family meals. Family would travel from Illinois, Missouri and Arizona regularly.

Mardell always made extra room and food for anyone who might come relative or not, expected or unexpected. Family always took priority. She was a selfless woman who cherished each and every family member and gathering.

Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Lynette Lanik of Antigo, Denise (Jeff) De Los Monteros of Phoenix, AZ; a son, Bryan Lanik of Marshfield; a son-in-law, Chuck DiNaso of Oak Lawn, IL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Shawn, Nicole (Chris), Bradley, Dawn, Kristina, Mitchell, Amber, Jeffrey and Simone and 13 great grandchildren, AJ, Aaleigha, Ava, Aidan, Austin, Elise, Layla, Conor, Max, Miles, Mikey, Joey and Oliver.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra DiNaso and Laurie Lanik, a sister, Muriel Hamm and a brother, Kenneth Hagelstein.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.