Margaret Saul, 97

Margaret Saul, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Cottages Memory Care in Shawano. She was 97 years old. She was born on May 19, 1923, in Deerbrook, a daughter of John and Mae (Anderson) Johnson. She married John G. Saul on June 3, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2004.

She attended Koepenick grade school and graduated from Elcho High School.

Mrs. Saul worked at Abbot Laboratories in Waukegan, Illinois as a secretary for 10 years.

She moved to Antigo in 1954 where she owned and operated Johnnie’s Grocery and later worked as a secretary at Farm Credit Services.

After retirement she and her husband spent many summers in Mountain, Wis. where they were members of the Green Bay Woods and Lake Club, and wintered in Arizona.

Survivors include sister, Geraldine Mueller, Clintonville; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ione (Kenneth) Dugane, Edith (Leland Schoneck and Clarence Bork) Bork, Alice (Charles) Ward; two brothers, Walter (Patricia) Johnson, Arlen (Diane) Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Louis Mueller.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Townsend with Rev. Stephen Mueller officiating.

Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Bradley Funeral Home of Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.