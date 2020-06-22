Marlin James Stickney, 72

Marlin James Stickney, of Antigo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old. He was born on November 21, 1947, in Antigo, a son of Earl and Gloria (Diestler) Stickney. He graduated from Antigo High School with the class of 1967. He married Kathleen Benes on December 1, 1973, in Antigo.

Marlin served as a communication specialist in the United States Army from November 29, 1967 to November 9, 1969. During his time of service, he earned the following awards – National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharp Shooter M14.

Marlin was a licensed journeyman plumber and began his career with Heinzen Plumbing and Heating in 1972. He became a member of Local Union 434 in 1988. Subsequently he worked in most of the paper mills in Northern Wisconsin under employers including: Scheck Mechanical, SS Plumbing and Contracting, Phillps Getschow, Mechanical Inc., J.F. Ahern Company, August Winter & Sons, Inc., Midstate Contracting and John (Jack) Filbrandt Plumbing and Heating. He was very much a perfectionist and took great pride in his work.

Marlin had a deep and strong faith. As a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, he treasured each opportunity to sing alongside of his brothers and partake in Sunday worship.

He was a huge sports fan with a special love for baseball. As a child, he played for Eddie’s Distributing Squad little league team. Continuing his passion for baseball as an adult, he coached the People’s Bank little league team and Star Neva junior league, and umpired for 17 years for Star Neva and White Lake. He also played ball for Smitty’s,Teal’s and The Windbreaker. In addition to baseball he greatly enjoyed golfing and watching football and NASCAR.

Marlin also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, spending time at “the land” and in his truck, but above all, he cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; a daughter, Melissa (Todd) Wiedenhoeft of Johnson Creek; three sons, Michael (Ray) Stickney of Chicago, Mark (Cindy) Stickney of Antigo and Mitchell (Vicky) Stickney of Antigo; six grandchildren, Madison and Tyler Wiedenhoeft and Brianna, Haily, Sarah and Lucas Stickney; three sisters, Marilyn Prepster of Sheboygan, Gail (Richard) Schoepke of Tigerton and Karen (Duncan) Henke of Antigo; four brothers, Joseph (Jean) Stickney of Grafton, David (Jennifer) Stickney of Gleason, Kenneth (Faye) Stickney of Antigo and Robert (Naomi) Stickney of Glenallen, AL; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sharp of Antigo and Karen Stickney of Antigo; a step-father, Coleman Day of Antigo; two step-sisters, Shelly (Mark) Gehrke of Wausau and Theresa Steele of Wausau; and a step-brother, Nickolas (Mary) Schmelter of Utah. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Jakl and Gloria Jean Stickney; a brother, Jerry Stickney; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Jakl and Jack Prepster; step-father, Lindy Schmelter; a step-sister, Linda Ruf; a step-brother, Ted Schmelter; and two step-brothers-in-law, Norman Steele and James “Moxie” Ruf.

Marlin was known for his outgoing personality and selflessness. He was a people person with a BIG heart, who loved playing jokes on people, went out of his way to help anyone in need at the drop of a hat and you always knew where you stood with him. We are all very sad to have this brave and charitable soul leave a place in our hearts no one else could ever fill.

Marlin’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aspirus Langlade hospital and oncology staff, especially Dr. Noel Deep and Dr. Christopher Peterson, and the countless others that supported him throughout his courageous and rigorous 11 year battle with cancer. In the face of adversity, he fought relentlessly, and never gave up hope, even at the very end.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home.

A funeral service for relatives and close friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10-11a.m.) at Peace Lutheran Church with Reverend David Karolus officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery where Antigo veterans will conduct military honors.

Sympathies to the family can be sent to Bradley Funeral Home.