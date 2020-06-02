Antigo Times

Muscle Maniacs Car Show Cancelled

By Antigo Times
June 2, 2020
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Muscle Maniac’s Car Club of Lakewood, Wisconsin would like to thank all the generous sponsors, dedicated members and their families, and all of our terrific car show participants over 19 remarkable years.  Through our successful car shows, thousands of dollars have been raised and distributed to worthy causes throughout our local communities.  But at this time, we will not be putting on a 2020 car show on Father’s Day weekend.  We of our club warmly thank everyone, and we hope they cherish the wonderful memories!  Stay Safe!

Sabin Rosenbaum

President of the Muscle Maniac’s Car Club

Silver Cliff WI

