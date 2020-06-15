No Spring Sports Make-Up Season in July for Antigo

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES & ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AND HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH, ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

As you know, the WIAA made the difficult decision to cancel all spring sports regular season competitions until July 1st in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Although regular-season competition was canceled, the WIAA Board of Control voted to extend unrestricted summertime coaching contact opportunities for spring sports. This means that after July 1st, school teams are permitted to assemble and conduct practices and competitions for up to 30 days, provided restrictions on groups are not in place, until the start of the fall sports season or the start of school. Fall and winter sports coaches’ contact can also begin on July 1st.

While our administration has been optimistic, holding on to hope that spring athletes would be able to resume competition in July, we have decided not to move forward with our plans to compete against other schools. The health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, fans, and community is our top priority. We hope to allow our athletic programs to assemble and practice starting July 1st. Coaches and athletes will be expected to follow safety precautions, in accordance with the WIAA guidelines for returning to contact, which will be released following the Board of June 24th.