Patricia Ruth Marten, 90

Patricia R. Marten, 90 of Mattoon, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

She was born on February 11, 1930 in Mattoon, the daughter of William and Mary (Fisher) Janssen.

Patricia attended St. Joseph School in Phlox and Mattoon Grade School and High School.

She married Lawrence “Nook” Berger on November 22, 1947. He preceded her in death in June of 1962. She then married Edwin Marten on November 2, 1964. He survives.

Pat was employed at Kautza’s Store in Mattoon during her high school years. She also worked for her parents restaurant, Janssen’s Café, was a cook for Ronnie and Jim Zahn’s restaurant and retired from Wirrer’s Red Owl Store. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Pat was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon where she served on the Altar Guild and taught Sunday School. Pat enjoyed gardening and lawn work, especially flowers and decorating the house on holidays. She also liked to cook and bake and was a Green Bay Packers fan. Her family was especially important to her and was very proud of them. Pat enjoyed attending many of her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Patricia is survived by her husband Edwin; children, Kim (Judy) Berger, Randy (Kyle) Berger, Kerri (CJ) Johann, Kirt (Tracie) Marten and Kevin (Karen) Marten; a son-in-law, Rick Schoeneck; grandchildren, Jennifer Groshek, Stacy Revie, Jeremy Berger, Dylan and Brett Schoeneck, Angie Sprague, Randy Berger Jr., David, Adam and Luke Marten, Keagan and Kolten Marten, Tracy Chernetski, Eric Zwirschitz, Cory Rustick and Elizabeth Rustick; 15 great-grandchildren and siblings, Dorothy Wirth, Marlene Beran, Bonnie (Richard) Sippl and Carl Janssen.

Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband; parents; daughter Penny Schoeneck and siblings, Joan Zarda and Bob Janssen.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Dean Bertsch will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com