PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Father’s Day

Dear Reader,

Next Sunday is Father’s Day as you all know and by now you may have been thinking about your dad and all he means or meant to you. As a tribute to my father who passed away some time ago, I remember the gifts that he gave to all of his eight children including myself. He, with the support of our Mom, provided for us and worked tirelessly so that we never had to worry too much about the wolves at the door. He also gave us a place of refuge and safety, and we knew that we could always come home if anything adverse ever happened should we might need to recharge and recalibrate again.

He bestowed on us a belief in ourselves and that we could do anything we set our minds to do in the world because, as ominous as it sometimes would seem, the world is only as big or small as you make it. This foundation of thought and perspective was one of the greatest qualities any father can impart to his children. Reassuring one’s children and helping them to pursue their hopes and dreams by insisting that they believe in themselves is an inherent part of being a Dad.

For those who take the time, Happy Father’s Day because you deserve it if you’ve earned it.

PATRICK WOOD

PUBLISHER