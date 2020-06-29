PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Alone Together

Dear Reader,

On June 12, RnB group Chloe x Halle released their sophomore album, which includes among its thirteen tracks a song called “Lonely;” similarly, vocal jazz artist Nora Jones put out an album the same day featuring a song titled “Hurts To Be Alone.” Given the current state of the world, pandemic and all, most of us have experienced a higher awareness of alone than ever before, which is visibly captured in these song titles. While there are some benefits to a contemplative state, by nature we are gregarious and inherently social beings. The lockdown triggered a reluctant withdrawal into family and close circle of friends. This renewal of bonds, for the most part, facilitated opportunities

for rejuvenating relationships we might have previously taken in a lax appreciation or, in some cases,

for granted.

Fortunately, we are able to slowly emerge from our places of retreat and BE again. As we approach the Fourth of July, a day recognizing our independence, we acknowledge our freedom. At the same time, drifting into a restaurant without notice or holding large gatherings is yesterday’s story since now we need to plan for safe distancing accommodations. The Corona virus is still out there mutating and represents a very real threat to our freedom and lives until a vaccine is found and implemented. So let’s celebrate our togetherness and life in general…safely, cherishing and respecting our independence through diligent action.

Patrick Wood

Publisher