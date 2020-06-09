Remnants Of Tropical Storm Cristobal Could Bring Heavy Rain To Wisconsin

Tropical Storm Cristobal is set to become the fourth tropical system in recorded history to track across the state from Tuesday into Wednesday. / Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds, Strong To Severe Storms, And Hazardous Beach Conditions Expected

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The National Weather Service forecast models show the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving north across the central U.S. towards the western Great Lakes, taking the center of the storm right through Wisconsin starting Tuesday.

The combination of tropical moisture from the south, and another system approaching from the west, will likely bring a total of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain to the state from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Localized areas, especially in the western half of Wisconsin, could see 6 inches of rain or more.

The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected to occur Tuesday night, which could result in some flooding of area roads, rivers and streams. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also possible at times as these systems impact Wisconsin.

Only three tropical systems have tracked across Wisconsin since records of tropical storms began in 1851. These occurred in 1900, 1949 and 1988. On June 9, Wisconsin is expected to see the fourth tropical system track across the state.

With a potential for significant rainfall, plan accordingly for flooding in low-lying areas. Rivers will likely rise over the western half of Wisconsin from Tuesday into Wednesday. Rivers and lakes throughout the state may reach minor flood stage Wednesday and into next week.

A flash flood watch has been issued from 1 p.m. on June 9 through 7 a.m. on June 10 for Adams, Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Richland, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

Be prepared for flooding in your area:

Listen to the radio or TV to stay updated on the situation.

Move to higher ground if there is a possibility of flash flooding in your area.

Know the places near you that are prone to flooding, such as streams and drainage areas.

Prepare for possible evacuation by bringing in outdoor furniture, moving essential items to upper floors and disconnecting electronics. Turn off main utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so by emergency personnel.

Do not walk or drive through flooded areas – six inches of water can cause your vehicle to stall and a foot of water can cause your vehicle to float.

Prepare for the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal in your area with these resources:

Tips to prepare for flooding: https://www.ready.gov/floods

Precipitation predictions, visit: https://www.weather.gov/

Click on your region of the state to see the predicted totals

River flood stage forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ ahps2/index.php?wfo=arx

Detailed flood predictions for areas near the Rock River, Upper Fox River, Cedar Creek, or Milwaukee River: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/ floodplains/inundation.html