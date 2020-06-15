Results from Free COVID-19 Testing in Langlade County with National Guard Assistance

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

On Thursday June 4 th and Friday June 5 th, the National Guard assisted the Langlade County Health Department in collaboration with Langlade County Emergency Management and Aspirus Langlade Hospital & Clinics to provide community testing to individuals for COVID-19. Over the course of the two-day event, 180 people were tested. Four new cases were identified through the community testing. One case in Langlade County and the remaining 3 cases in neighboring Shawano County.

A very sincere thank you to the National Guard for administering these tests and providing this service to our community as well as other partners who assisted in planning, preparing and promoting the testing site.

A current listing of community testing sites is available at dhs.wisconsin.gov/testing. This continues to be an evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County, visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage at: www.bit.ly/LangladeTesting