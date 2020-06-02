Ruth Elaine VanZile, 79

Ruth Elaine VanZile, of Antigo, died at The Bay at Eastview on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 79. She was under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

She was born July 29, 1940 in Antigo, daughter of the late Roy and Jessie (Terrio) Rawlings. She was raised in Monico, and graduated from Antigo High School.

Ruth was employed at Clermont Printing for 35 years.

Survivors include three sons, John VanZile of Minneapolis, MN, Rick (Tina) VanZile of Mole Lake, and Floyd VanZile of Mole Lake; a sister, Linda (Steve) Cleveland of New Berlin; 4 grandchildren, Nick, Tashena, Adam, and Zena; and 2 great-grandchildren, Rikki and Maryjane.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry VanZile; a sister, LaRoy Tannah; and a brother, Nick Kluck.

A memorial service will take place Friday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Spaude officiating. Visitation will be Friday 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place on a later date in Monico Cemetery.