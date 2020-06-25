Susan Marion Larson, 93

Susan “Susie” M. Larson, 93 of Eland, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 13, 1926, in Eland. The daughter of Felix and Martha (Timm) Szutkowski.

On April 26, 1949, Susan was united in marriage to Leslie ‘Swede’ Larson at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2013.

Susie and Swede owned and operated Larson’s Supermarket in Eland for many years until their retirement in 1992. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Susie drove school bus for many years for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District. Family was very important to her and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her children, Pat ‘Patty’ (Dennis) Hartleben and Les (Denise) Larson, both of Eland; five grandchildren, Cory (Gina) Haupt, Kim (special friend, Brad Reimenapp) Gordon, Shane (Kendra) Larson, Ashley (Brandon) Groshek and Hillary (fiancé, Ryan Richter) Larson; nine great-grandchildren, Anna and James Haupt, Drew, Blakely, Camden and Lincoln Larson, Jaxton, Laikynn and Hendrix Groshek and one brother, Eddie (Dorothy) Szutkowski of Eland.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie ‘Swede’; her parents; one daughter, Susan; three brothers, Leo, Joseph and Sylvester Szutkowski and two sister, Sylvia Stockinger and Julia Bolzak.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

