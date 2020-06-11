Travis Messer, 32
Travis Messer, of Washington Island, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. He was 32 years old. He was born on March 9, 1988, in Antigo, a son of LeRoy and Robin (Purmort) Messer of Washington Island.
Travis was employed as a job coach.
Travis was a free spirit, who had a love for life that drew people to him. He enjoyed people, the outdoors, hunting and nature. His greatest love was being a father. He will be missed by many friends that were like family.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Kaylee and Ayden; three brothers, Cody Lee, Jake and Keith Messer all of Washington Island; maternal grandmother, Karen Purmort of Antigo; paternal grandfather, LeRoy (Lois) Messer of White Lake; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Purmort; maternal grandmother, Armella Messer; and aunt, Bonnie Weber.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.