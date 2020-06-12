Ursula Puerling, 74

Ursula Puerling (nee Butzin), formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on 6/8/20 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville, Wisconsin, after a two year battle with cancer.

Ursula was born in Germany on January 16, 1946.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Marckx of Summit Lake, WI; her sister, Beverly (Mark) Mangerson of Rhinelander; her brother, Thomas (Juanita) Butzin of Horicon; her son, Terry Galecki of Milwaukee, one grandson, Tyler, as well as nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her close friend, Mary Leichtfuss of Muskego, and her very closest friend, her cat, Callie, who was with her until the end.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.