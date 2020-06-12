Warren A. Rogers, 78

Warren A. Rogers, age 78, left us for Heaven on Thursday June 11, 2020 with family at his side.

He was born in Staten Island, New York on February 22, 1942, and was an altar boy and choir member of his father’s church in Staten Island. He graduated from Cobleskill, New York Agricultural College in 1961.

He was united in marriage to Evelyn Nilsen on April 11, 1964 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension by his father and brothers – Reverends Raymond, Richard and Marcus Rogers officiating the Solemn High Nuptial Mass.

Warren and Evelyn have been married for 56 years and have been active members of St. Ambrose Episcopal Church in Antigo where they both led hymns as Evelyn played guitar. Warren was senior warden at the church for many years and was a very spiritual person.

He loved dairy farming in New York State and continued farming when he moved to Wisconsin in 1972. He also worked at Aulik Implement in Antigo and for Ron Zalewski’s potato farm in Bryant. Most recently he operated End Products – a manure hauling business.

He enjoyed telling jokes and visiting with people. He loved his Shetland Sheepdogs, working in his shop applying his mechanical skills, working outside doing field work and cutting lawn. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

Survivors include his wife Evelyn, two daughters Sharon Rogers, Springfield, Illinois, Susan Rogers, Bryant; two sons John (Cindy) Rogers, Sandpoint, Idaho, James (Kimberly) Rogers, Bryant; eleven grandchildren; a sister Elizabeth Oliver, McAlester, Oklahoma; a brother Edward (Bonnie) Rogers, Staten Island, NY.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Stephanie Rogers; his parents Rev. Raymond and Marion Rogers; a sister Janice Jenkins; two brothers Rev. Richard and Rev. Marcus (June) Rogers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church with Rev. Charles Daily officiating. Burial will take place in Bent Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7p.m. Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home and on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.