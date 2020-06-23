William D. Stone, 81

William “Bill” D. Stone, age 81, of White Lake died Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Bay at Eastview.

Bill was born March 12, 1939, to the late Wilbur and Lorraine Stone.

He was married to Kathy Krueger and she preceded him in death.

Bill was employed by Kraft Foods in Milwaukee as a truck driver. He moved to Hollister and later White Lake and was employed at Robbins Flooring for 35 years.

Bill was a dear friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was the corn roaster for many years for the Town of Wolf River Fire Department fundraisers. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include a daughter Cheryl Barnes of Gleason, 3 sons; Daniel Stone of Milwaukee, Dennis (Laura) Stone of Sheboygan, David Stone of Milwaukee, 2 step daughters; Denise Emerich and Kim Wines, 6 grandchildren; Justin, Danielle, Ryan, Ashley, Ethan, Kalyn, 3 great grandchildren; Braniah, Eian, and Asher and a brother; Jack Stone.

In addition to his parents and wife, Kathy, Bill was preceded in death by his dear aunt and uncle, Virginia and Loy Broulliard.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, no services will be held.