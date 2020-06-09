WISCONSIN RESIDENTS RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDS TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER’S ON THE LONGEST DAY

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Milwaukee – On June 20, 2020 – the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Wisconsin residents will join advocates across the world to participate in The Longest Day® to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. Together, they will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research programs. The event coincides with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month® in June.

This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many of The Longest Day participants will choose to support the event “virtually” through “at-home” and “social-distance” activities — biking, hiking, baking, knitting and more – to shine a light on the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.

“Fundraising during the current COVID-19 crisis presents a unique opportunity for communities to join together “virtually” while staying physically apart,” said Dave Gram, Executive Director, Wisconsin Chapter, Alzheimer’s Association. “We are so grateful and inspired by our passionate participants who are finding creative “virtual” ways to support The Longest Day to further our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

Phil Newman in Menomonie is hosting a Hike & Ride on June 20th for family and friends. Phil is a quadripalegic so he will be riding in his motorized wheelchair, but he hopes to be surrounded by family and friends who are hiking alongside him for the mission. “I participate to honor my father who passed away from Alzheimer’s and my wife’s uncle who is living with Alzheimer’s,” says Phil.” It’s a fun way to give back and very easy to organize.”

Visit alz.org/thelongestday for more information and to register.

Statistics:

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146% .

. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 16 million family and friends are providing care and support.

In Wisconsin alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 195,000 family members and friends caring for them.

There are 5.8 million seniors age 65+ living with Alzheimer’s in 2019. By 2050 – that number is expected to nearly triple to 13.8 million.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our Mission: the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org