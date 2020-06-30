Wisconsin State Park Group Camping For 50 People Or Less Starts July 13

The DNR will begin to allow group camping for groups of 50 or less with reservations on Monday, July 13. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin to allow group camping for groups of 50 or less with reservations on Monday, July 13. The DNR will also begin placing camp hosts at state park campgrounds, and firewood is now available at select state parks. Special park operation conditions remain in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Some changes campers and park visitors will experience beginning July 13 include:

Group camping allowed at outdoor sites with a capacity of 50 people or less, with reservations.

Limited special events permitted with up to 50 people.

Unreserved use of open-air shelters with capacity limits and provisions for social distancing.

RESERVATIONS

Shelter, amphitheater and group camping reservations, as well as special events through July 12 will be canceled and refunded.

Reservations for a longer stay at outdoor group camp sites with a capacity of 50 people or less that begin before July 13 and extend beyond July 13 will automatically be adjusted to begin July 13.

Camping reservations are required before setting up camp and are accepted by phone ( 1-888-947-2757) and online only.

and online only. Same-day camping reservations are available by phone ( 1-888-947-2757) and the online reservation system.

online reservation system. Check-in is not necessary at the office or visitor station when coming to a property with an existing camping reservation. Please proceed directly to your campsite and begin setup.

RESPONSIBLE RECREATION

Capacity limits remain in effect. Due to high demand, many properties will likely reach their pre-determined capacity limits. When this happens, properties will close until existing visitors leave.

Open facilities like bathrooms and open-air shelters will have posted capacity limits.

Properties will have provisions for social distancing such as picnic tables placed six feet apart in open air shelters.

Indoor group camps remain closed at this time.

Enclosed shelters and amphitheaters remain closed at this time.

The DNR urges state park and forest visitors to do their part when visiting DNR properties. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is difficult.

Most Wisconsin state parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins. When visiting, please take your garbage and recyclables home with you. We all play a vital role in taking care of our natural resources. Following Leave No Trace principles helps protect the land for generations to come.

Fight the Bite! Ticks are out, and visitors should take precautions to prevent Lyme Disease.

The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. We will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine additional conditions that may become necessary. Before visiting other properties, please check with individual properties regarding changes to property operations.

For specific information regarding COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.