You’re Invited: How Alzheimer’s Impacts the Workplace

FROM JULIE ST. PIERRE, COMMUNITY OUTREACH SPECIALIST, ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

You may not know it, but 6 in 10 caregivers are employed, balancing caregiving and their career. In this uncertain time, the fight to end Alzheimer’s still continues as sandwich generation caregivers work from home caring for both their children and their parents with the disease; the support the Alzheimer’s Association can give is more important than ever.

I wanted to share an opportunity with all of you to participate in a panel discussion on “How Alzheimer’s Impacts the Workplace”. The panel will be talking about the facts behind the disease, the impact of the disease in general and specifically in the workplace. We will hear from a working caregiver and a corporation that has successfully brought the in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The panelists include:

Dr. Heather Snyder Ph.D. Vice President, Medical & Scientific Relations at the Alzheimer’s Association®

Mara Swan, Retired Executive Vice President, Global Talent, ManPower.

Bryan Wichmann, caregiver to his wife and Application Engineer at Crescent Electric Supply Company

Kristen Kochan, who championed the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission at Direct Supply and saw much success through employee engagement program

Please save the date for

June 17th

8:00 – 9:30am

RSVP here: alzimpactbreakfast.eventbrite.com

A video conference link will be emailed to you the week before the event .

We hope you can attend this event and I would invite you to share this invitation with anyone else you feel could benefit from learning about “How Alzheimer’s Impacts the Workplace”.