Amy L Holz, 61

Amy L Holz, of Merrill, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pine Crest Nursing Home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice. She was 61 years old. She was born on September 7, 1958, in Antigo, a daughter of Henry and Regina (Somer) Holz.

She attended Peace Lutheran Grade School and Antigo High School.

Survivors include her sister, Carla (James) Borman of Elk River, Minn; her sister-in-law, Sue Holz of Stoughton; 6 nieces and 6 nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rudy Holz.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home. with Vicar Chris Deneen officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.