Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
Amy L Holz, 61

Amy L Holz, 61

By Antigo Times
July 2, 2020
205
0

Amy L Holz, of Merrill, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pine Crest Nursing Home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice. She was 61 years old. She was born on September 7, 1958, in Antigo, a daughter of Henry and Regina (Somer) Holz.

She attended Peace Lutheran Grade School and Antigo High School.

Survivors include her sister, Carla (James) Borman of Elk River, Minn; her sister-in-law, Sue Holz of Stoughton; 6 nieces and 6 nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rudy Holz.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home. with Vicar Chris Deneen officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Previous Article

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda ...

Next Article

Mary Schroeder, 83

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.