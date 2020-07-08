Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 7/13/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, June 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Clermont Street and Century Avenue. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Wednesday, July 1st

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a two year old child was on the sidewalk at 5th Avenue and Field Street and no adult was around. The caller told officers that they would stay there until officers arrived to make sure the child did not go into traffic. The child was turned over to its aunt.

Officers responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle that ran in the ditch on Hwy. 64 and then parked near Charlotte Court. One of the caller told officers that she went to check on the male driver to see if he had a medical emergency and noticed that he was huffing. The caller said that the driver then took off again towards Hwy. 64, then turned around and headed back to the apartment buildings. Officers located the vehicle at an address on Charlotte Court. The male subject was taken into custody and then transported to Langlade Hospital.

Officers responded to a call from a male on S. Clermont Street reporting the theft of some cactuses from his yard. Officers stopped a male subject and asked him if he had taken the plants. He stated that he had. The plants were returned to the owner and the male subject apologized.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that hit two power poles in the fairgrounds and then struck a gate by the Highway Department. A female subject in the vehicle had neck pain. An electrical box had been struck and wires were exposed. WPS was on the scene. A search of the vehicle was conducted. The female subject was transported to Langlade Hospital. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a vehicle with a trailer was driving down 10th Avenue and the trailer broke off, striking another vehicle.

Thursday, July 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Neva Road and North Avenue.

Friday, July 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 7th Avenue. The caller told officers that there were people fighting with sticks and they also heard someone say, “Why are you doing drugs in someone else’s yard.”

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. A semi-truck had side-swiped a vehicle at the intersection. The semi continued westbound on Hwy. 64. The reporting caller caught up to the semi and both pulled over. The driver of the semi was unaware that they had struck a vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle accident at Superior Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of shooting at an address on Arctic Street. A subject was referred for disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a report of trespassing at an address on 9th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at 9th Avenue and Clermont Street.

Saturday, July 4th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Neva Road. A boat was smoking. It was unhooked from the truck. The boat battery had caught fire and the owner tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The Antigo Fire Department took over.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an address on 10th Avenue.

Sunday, July 5th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Clermont Street.

Monday, July 6th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Lincoln Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The adult male subject was apprehended.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, June 30th

Officers received a call from a female on Cty. Rd. F reporting that her identity had been used to defraud unemployment.

Wednesday, July 1st

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a car versus motorcycle accident on Cty. Rd. I. The caller was unsure of the injuries to the motorcycle driver. Antigo Fire Department was paged.

Thursday, July 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 55. The driver told officers that they had fallen asleep and hit some mailboxes. There was damage to the vehicle’s windshield and the fender on the driver’s side.

Friday, July 3rd

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Sunset Road. The subject was taken into custody. They were also cited for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, July 4th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Black Oak Road.

Sunday, July 5th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. F. The resident had cut the gas line to the house. The gas company was notified.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Cty. Rd. K reporting that she and an elderly male subject had gotten into a verbal disagreement. When the male subject was then leaving, he drove off a bridge and got stuck. The female caller told officers that she did not want to have any contact with the male subject because he was upset. The male subject told officers that a friend was going to get his vehicle out. Both parties were being civil to each other.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on N. White Lake Drive. The caller told officers that a black Mercury Sable was in the ditch. It appeared as though it had driven straight in. The hazard lights were on, but no one was around. The vehicle was towed and held.

Monday, July 6th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he was driving at Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 47 when a vehicle came up quickly behind him and spun him out. He told officers that he then followed the vehicle for a moment, and then the other vehicle stopped on Hwy. 47, the suspect then got out and ran north into the woods with items in their hands. The suspect was described as wearing black shorts, and having their hair in a bun. The caller told officers that it looked like a woman. The reporting male denied needed an ambulance. Both vehicles were towed. Officers attempted to make contact with the owner of the striking vehicle, but there was no answer at the door.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45. The reporting caller told officers that a truck had struck a line and pulled it down in the ditch line. The truck then left northbound, but then came back and parked on the side of the road. Officers flagged down a WPS truck and advised them of the wire down in the ditch line.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Sugarbush Road. A subject in their early 60’s had fallen 15-20 feet, landing on their head. There was blood coming out of their ear.

Officers received a call from a male subject on Clear Lake Road reporting that sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, his Black Spider Wire duffle bag tackle box had been stolen from his pontoon boat. He told officers that none of his cameras on the property showed any activity, so he felt the subjects must have come by water. The value of the items was estimated at $3,500.00.

Tuesday, July 7th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report that identity theft or fraud. The male told officers that someone had taken an account out in his name with Wisconsin Public Service and there was now a $400.00 bill.