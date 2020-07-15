Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 7/20/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, July 7th

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Clermont Street. A subject had fallen by the garden and cut their leg open on a nail.

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject had struck a pole.

Wednesday, July 8th

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Dorr Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on S. Superior Street. A witness stated that one vehicle rolled out from the gas pumps unattended and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road involving a van and a truck.

Thursday, July 9th

Officers responded to a call reporting two suspicious subjects in the front yard at an address on 9th Avenue. The caller told officers that the dog had barked and scared them away. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subjects.

Officers responded to a call from a female on 7th Avenue reporting a trespasser. The female said that an older male subject has been showing up on her property, asking for pictures of her. The caller told officers that she has told the male to leave several times, but he keeps coming back. The male was described as being 65 to 80 years old, heavyset with gray hair and riding a blue scooter.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that a male subject had just tried to steal a television. The caller told officers that the male was now getting into a black vehicle with no license plates. The male subject was described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue and black shorts and blue shoes. Officers cited the male subject for retail theft and operating after revocation.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 6th Avenue and Dorr Street. A search was conducted. A subject was taken into custody and transported to Rhinelander on a probation hold.

Sunday, July 12th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Edison Street.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Monday, July 13th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Edison Street and 5th Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 45. A subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, July 8th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Hwy. 55 reporting that she had allowed a female subject and her child to live with her for about two weeks. They had left the Friday before and she just found out yesterday that the female subject had stolen some things from her. Some of the items taken included some clothing, a backpack and rifle. The caller gave officers a description of the rifle. The rifle was entered as stolen and a teletype was sent to the Menominee Tribal Police about the incident requesting a statement from the female subject.

Thursday, July 9th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. B. The caller told officers that the power had gone out 5 to 10 minutes earlier and they could now see flashing and light. The Fire Department responded. WPS was contacted.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Cty. Rd. J reporting criminal damage to his fence wire. The caller told officers that a tree cutting crew was 40 feet onto his property, where they were not allowed. They were cutting branches and had cut through some of his fence wire.

Saturday, July 11th

Officers received a call from a male on Peot Road reporting that $8,000 was missing from his safe. He told officers that the last time he knew the money was there was about two months ago. The money was all in $100 bills.

Sunday, June 12th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Log Cabin Drive reporting a burglary in progress. The caller told officers that they had heard something at the neighbor’s so they walked over and noticed that the front door had been broken in and they could hear subjects talking. Two subjects left in a small, blue, compact hatchback type vehicle going southbound. A teletype was sent to the Marathon County Sheriff’s office with information about the incident. The homeowner was contacted and informed of the break-in.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Cty. Rd. U. The caller told officers that he was driving his one ton truck pulling a trailer with an excavator when a tire came off and struck another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Officers assisted with a rescue call on Gardner Dam Road. Two subjects were clinging to a rock in the middle of the river. One party was reported to have a history of seizures. The fire department was enroute as well as the Shawano Dive Team.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 64 and N. White Lake Drive. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital for a blood draw.

Monday, July 13th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. N for an LP that was leaking and possibly blew out the side of the tank.

Tuesday, July 14th

A female came to the Safety Building to report a burglary that occurred at her residence on 5th Avenue Road.