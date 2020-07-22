Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 7/27/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, July 14th

Officers received a call from a female reporting that while she was staying at her mom’s apartment on 5th Avenue, she noticed that her medications were missing. She did eventually find her medication under a hutch, but some of it was missing. She told officers that her mother’s medication had also been moved, but not of it was missing.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he was driving past Graham Avenue on 1st Avenue when someone shined a green laser in his eye. He told officers which house he thought it might have come from. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate anything.

Wednesday, July 15th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Edison Street. Multiple items were stolen.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hogan Street and 1st Avenue. The K9 officer was brought in. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Superior Street and 10th Avenue. Officers received consent to search. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana were found.

Thursday, July 16th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he struck a pole on Mary Street. The pole was snapped and hanging by the wires. WPS was notified.

Friday, July 17th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 6th Avenue and Lincoln Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and operating after revocation.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an address on Park Street.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on 8th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Mendlik Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Superior Street. A truck had hit a gas pump.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 6th Avenue. A subject was cited for having no insurance.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, July 18th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was very intoxicated.

Officers received a call from a subject at an address on Hwy. 64 reporting that someone stole the ball hitch off of their truck.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Sunday, July 19th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Edison Street and 6th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Monday, July 20th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Field Street.

Officers responded to a call from the Langlade Hospital requesting assistance with a subject in the emergency room who was being disorderly and not listening to the staff.

Tuesday, July 21st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 6th Avenue and Morse Street.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 3rd Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, July 17th

Officers responded to two 911 calls reporting a vehicle at was swerving and driving erratically. The driver was stopped at Cty. Rd. F and Eastview Drive. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

Sunday, July 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. B. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense and operating without a license. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible accident or road rage incident on Hwy. 47 near Cty. Rd. D. One caller told officers that a truck had passed six motorcycles and then stopped in the middle of the road. Multiple units were on the scene. The driver was written for re-exam. Officers were also talking with the District Attorney about possible charges.

Monday, July 20th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Trout Road reporting that she believed that someone had broken into her home and was still there. She was in the kitchen and could hear someone upstairs. Officers checked the residence. Everything was fine.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. T and Stone Road. The caller told officers that a small, silver SUV had crashed into the ditch and spun around. The driver’s side of the windshield was shattered.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Koszarek Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 55.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a subject that was involved in a car versus bear accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B. The air bags had deployed. No one was hurt. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, June 21st

Officers responded to a rescue call for two female subjects who fell out of a raft at a location near Hwy. 55. The female subjects had struck a rock with their raft and fell out. One female subject made it to shore. The location of the other female subject was unknown at the time of the call. The other female subject was later located.

Officers responded to a report of a subject trespassing at an address on Stoney Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Polar Road reporting that her landlord was outside her house, yelling at her because she won’t let her in. She told officers that he broke the handle off the screen door trying to get in. Then he said that he would shoot her dog if she didn’t let him in and he was running over her things. The female told officers that she was currently in her vehicle with her children. Officers told the female to leave if she felt unsafe. When officers arrived, they went through the house. The male subject was not there. Officers were going get in contact with him about the incident.