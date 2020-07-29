Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/3/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, July 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in front of an area business on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Clermont Street.

Thursday, July 24th

Officers stopped a vehicle at S. Superior Street and Freiburger Street that was swerving, speeding and flashing its bright lights. A search was conducted. The K9 officer was alerted. The driver was detained. They were cited for having no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were also referred for operating without a license, 2nd offense.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Lincoln Street. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, miscellaneous swords and knives were seized and destroyed.

Officers received a call from a female on 4th Avenue reporting that her child’s black BMX bike with skinny tires was stolen from their front yard the night before. The caller gave officers the name of a possible male suspect who she said had been asking her son to give him the bike.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Superior Street requesting an officer for a belligerent customer who they suspected may be intoxicated. The subject had left the business going north on Superior Street, then turned onto 4th Avenue, then came back and went south on Superior Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Sunday, July 26th

Officers received reports of water over the roadway at Saratoga Street and Lincoln Street, Mendlik Avenue and Edison Street, 4th Avenue and Pine Street, part of Elm Street, Ackley Street between Clermont Street and Progress Boulevard, and on Lincoln Street between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

Monday, July 27th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 7th Avenue and Morse Street. One vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign, striking the trailer being pulled by the 2nd vehicle. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on S. Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 4th Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Jerome Street.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 7th Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, July 24th

Officers received a call from a subject on Koepenick Road reporting that they had received a letter from unemployment, reporting possible identity theft. Officers supplied the caller with some identity theft information.

Saturday, July 25th

Officers responded to a call from a male on Lake Street reporting that while he was sitting on his porch he observed a mouse trap, with a dead mouse on it, come flying over the fence onto his property. The male told officers that he picked it up and dropped it back over the fence. He requested that officers give the neighbor a warning for throwing items into his yard. Officers spoke with the other male subject. He claimed that the first male subject threw the trap over the fence first, so he threw it back. The first male subject then threw it over the fence again, hitting him in the head. Officers found out that there had been ongoing issues between the subjects. They were advised by officers to be more neighborly towards each other.

Sunday, July 26th

Officers responded to a report of high, fast flowing water on Cty. Rd. B, north of Bogus Road. The Highway Department was notified.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Elst Road reporting a burglary. He told officers that someone broke into the garage and attempted to break into the house. Some items were missing. The male told officers that he believed that it happened the night before as he had been at the property the day prior.

Officers responded to a report of a truck with a trailer on Beyers Road that went off of the road because of a washout and now had a broken axle. Another truck had also stalled in the water. The vehicles were towed out.

Officers received reports of water over the roadway on Cty. Rd. Y by Beattie Road, on Cty. Rd. J, east of Hwy 45, on Hwy. 64 by the Black Brook River, on E. North Avenue, on Spring Road near the Eau Claire River and at the intersection of Cty. Rd. B and Cty. Rd C. The information was given to the Highway Department.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stalled in the water on Hwy. 64 about 5 miles west of Antigo. The vehicle was towed out.

Monday, July 27th

Officers responded to a report of a tree down crossing both lanes on Cty. Rd. W. The Highway Department was notified.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and School Road. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed and was cited for having no proof of insurance. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers responded to a rescue call at Lagoon Lane and Enterprise Lake Road. A subject was lost in the woods south of Enterprise Lake Road. The Elcho Rescue Squad located the subject.