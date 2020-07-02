City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 7/8/20

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the June 10, 2020 Meeting

PRESENTATION

1. David Maccoux, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP–Presentation of 2019 Financial Statement

PUBLIC HEARING

1. Public Hearing for the vacation and discontinuance of a portion of Wausau Road being part of the Mary Deleglise Outlots located in the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 31, Township 31 North, Range 11 East, City of Antigo, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast Corner of Lot 3 of the Mary Deleglise Outlots, also known as the Southeast Corner of Lot 3 of Volume 5, Certified Survey Maps, Page 37; thence Southeasterly perpendicular to the centerline of Wausau Road, 7.00 feet; thence Northeasterly parallel with the centerline of Wausau Road 145.00 feet; thence Northwesterly perpendicular to the centerline of Wausau Road 7.00 feet; thence Southwesterly, 145.00 feet along the Northwestern right-of way line of Wausau Road

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

72-20 Approving Community Resource Website Utilizing Hotel Motel Administrative Funds and Discontinuing

Billboard Contract

73-20 State/Municipal Agreement for the Design & Construction of Seventh Avenue (Clermont to Dorr Streets)

under Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Urban Program (STP-U)

74-20 State/Municipal Agreement for the Design & Construction of Clermont Street (Seventh to Tenth

Avenues) under Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Urban Program (STP-

U)

75-20 State/Municipal Agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation under the Local Bridge

Program for the Design & Construction of the Fourth Avenue Bridge over Springbrook Creek

76-20 Ratify Mayor Proclamation Extending the City of Antigo State of Emergency to August 13, 2020

77-20 Ratify Mayor Brandt’s Action to Accept a $5,000 Fire Department Donation from Banner Bank

78-20 Begin a Fire fighter/Paramedic Pilot Training Program for the City of Antigo Fire Department

79-20 Bid from James Peterson Sons Inc for Clermont Street Project (Third Avenue to North Avenue)

80-20 Professional Service Agreement with Ruekert and Mielke Inc. for Sanitary Sewer Pipe near the Clermont

Street Bridge

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Head Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

81-20 Combine Nine Wards into Three Reporting Districts for the August 11, 2020 Partisan Primary

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for June 12 and 26, 2020 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Accounts Payable Check Nos. 72908-73221

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check No. 2036

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3644-3646

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 during Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.