City of Antigo, Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 7/15

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the June 17, 2020 Meeting

2. Presentation by Dana Investments, Dave Mazza and Matthew Slowinski, Regarding the Investment Portfolio

3. June 30, 2020 Budget to Actual (information only)

4. Carry Forward $4,900 Grant from the State of Wisconsin from 2019 for the Purchase of Radios in 2020

5. Approval to Hire Police Officer to Fill Vacant Position

6. Approval to Sell Stryker Cot & PowerLoad System

7. Approval to Purchase EMS Equipment with CIP Funds

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 Ext. 100 During Regular Business

Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.