Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 7/22

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 7/22

By Antigo Times
July 16, 2020
150
0

COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the June 24, 2020 Meeting
2. Proposed North Elementary School Parking Lot Expansion
3. Request by Volm to Plant Trees on City Property Located at 822 North Avenue
4. Approval to Purchase Two Zero Turn Lawn Mowers for Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants Utilizing Budgeted Funds

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please call 715-623-3633 Ext 100 During Regular Business
Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

Kay Hill, 82

Next Article

STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.