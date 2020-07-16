City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 7/22

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the June 24, 2020 Meeting

2. Proposed North Elementary School Parking Lot Expansion

3. Request by Volm to Plant Trees on City Property Located at 822 North Avenue

4. Approval to Purchase Two Zero Turn Lawn Mowers for Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants Utilizing Budgeted Funds

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please call 715-623-3633 Ext 100 During Regular Business

Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.