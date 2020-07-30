Antigo Times

City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 8/4/20

July 30, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 6, 2019 Meeting
2. Proposed North Elementary School Parking Lot Expansion
3. Approval of Certified Survey Map at Corner of Century Avenue and Clermont Street for Wes Tradewell
4. Site Plan Review for Multi-Story School Building Addition at Peace Lutheran

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

