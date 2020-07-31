DNR Launches New Website

Redesign Places Emphasis On Ease Of Use

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is excited to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website developed to be faster and more user-friendly.

The goal of the new website is to provide visitors an easier way to learn about the DNR’s services. It will provide the public a wealth of easily accessible information. The landing page is designed so that topics are easy to find on both desktop and mobile devices.

The redesigned website gives visitors better access to information on the environment, hunting, fishing, parks, forestry, licenses and climate change. The redesign also improves web accessibility for all users and aligns with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new website is for you, the public. If you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, we encourage you to connect with us here.