First COVID-19 Related Death in Langlade County

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Langlade County Health Department is confirming the first death in Langlade County associated with COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” says Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department.

COVID-19 can cause serious complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions. That is why it is important that we all work together to prevent the spread of the illness.

Our best defense against COVID-19 continues to be, physical distancing, washing our hands frequently, avoiding touching our eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding being around sick people, wearing a mask when in public spaces and staying home as much as possible. “It is imperative we all continue to do those things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, Williams added.”

