Harry Joseph Bina, 91

Harry Joseph Bina, of the Town of Ackley, died peacefully surrounded by family in the home he was born (just like his father and grandfather) on July 20th, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He was born on Feb 6, 1929 in Antigo, a son of Joseph and Mary (Castka) Bina. He married LaRayne Gravitter on November 29, 1959. She survives.

As a young boy he attended Longfellow School and went on to graduate from Antigo High School with the class of 1947.

After high school, Harry worked at Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee. After his father’s injury, he returned to Ackley to run the family dairy farm. He retired from farming in 1977, going on to work for the Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency for the next 40 years. He also spent 17 years as the Town of Ackley Treasurer, as well as driving for Mid-Wisconsin Buses.

He had a passion for buying and selling guns, going to gun shows throughout the state. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, hunting, and spending summers at the family cabin on Rollingstone Lake in Pearson. He was a lifelong tinkerer and loved to work on everything and anything. Harry was a good man. He could fix anything and helped everyone.

We will always remember the twinkle in his blue eyes alerting us there was something mischievous around the corner, as he was a very good prankster.

Harry is survived by his wife; LaRayne; a daughter; Lori (Ed) Hilger of Antigo; a sister; Mary Jensen, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 4 grandchildren, Jaime (Tommy) Horswill, Julie Warax (finance Ty Young), Michael Hilger, Michelle Hilger; 5 great-grandchildren, Shania Brown (fiancé Jesse Bobbe), Mariah Brown, Courtney Warax, Grace Warax, Jesslynn Tucker; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Ava Brown; a son-in-law, Pat Lund of Antigo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Evelyn (Steve) Wildman; a daughter Sherrie Lund; and a grandson Chase Tucker.

There will be a visitation on Friday, July 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.

“…and just at the moment when someone by my side said, ‘he is gone’ there were others who were watching him coming, and their voices took up a glad shout, saying ‘here he comes!’…”