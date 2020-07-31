Hunter Education Class Announcement

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Antigo, WI– – An upcoming hunter education class in the Antigo area will allow young and new hunters an opportunity to become hunter education and bow hunter education certified.

All hunters born after 1973 are required to pass a hunter education class. For the first time in Langlade County, there will be an internet field day hunter education class offered on August 29 at 9AM at the Langlade County Multi-purpose Building. The cost for this class is $10. Interested students should visit the DNR’s website at dnr.wi.gov and search the keywords “safety education.” On that page, students will find three acceptable online courses and instructions. Students will need to complete an online course and then attend the internet field day to obtain hunter education certification. After completing the online course, students should contact Conservation Warden Tim Otto to register for the field day. The class is limited to the first 30 students. Warden Otto can be contacted at 715-623-4190 x3132.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between students and presenters will be observed. DNR staff will wear masks and encourage all participants to also wear masks for the indoor session, and any outdoor portion where physical distancing is not possible.

If you are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms prior to a session, you are asked not to attend.