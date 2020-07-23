Josie Mach, 87

Josie Mach, of Antigo, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. She was 87 years old. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Wausau, a daughter of Henry and Veneta (Trantow) Winters.

She was a graduate of Wausau High School in 1951.

She married Harvey Mach in May of 1952. Together they ran Mach Farms, Inc. – a potato brokerage and trucking company, Antigo Truck and Equipment – selling tires, and Diamond Rio Semis. She even had a crop dusting service named after her – Josie’s Spraying Service.

Josie owned and operated Winters Resort Shop in Antigo with her mother for many years. During that time she was instrumental in forming the Northside Business Association. She and Harvey later divorced.

She married Pat Hopkins in 1976. They spent many happy years dancing and traveling to Florida. They later divorced.

Josie was an excellent cook and baker, loved to entertain and have friends and family over for dinner. Her homemade pies were legendary.

Planting flowers and gardening were her favorite past time, spending hours planting and weeding her flower beds. She also loved making beautiful silk flower arrangements of any kind and giving them to family and friends.

In the early 1990’s she moved to Plover and worked for her son Jeff in his trucking business for many years before moving to Mobile, Alabama. She loved the hot humid weather in Alabama and reluctantly moved back to Antigo in 2010 to be close to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Lana (David) Gray, Antigo, Lisa (Jerry) Ourada, Broomfield, Colorado, Lynn (Gary) Verhasselt, Antigo; son, Thomas (Karen) Mach, Antigo; ten grandchildren Stacy Jo (Michael) Beck, Kristin Ramthun and Brenton McMyler, Ryan (Sreymom) Ourada, Shannon Ourada, Tera (Matt) Evers, Kendra Verhasselt, Amanda Jo (Pete) Orne, Jordan Mach and fiancee Sarah Mlachnik, Jeffrey Jr. (Arine) Mach, Jennifer Jo (Michael) Sojourner; nine great-grandchildren Simon and Lindsey Jo Beck, Sullivan and Harper Ramthun, Henry, Rhett and Ada Jo Orne, Charlie and Briggs Sojourner; a sister, Arlyce Rheingrover, Minoqua; brother, Ronald Winters, Marenisco, Michigan; an Aunt, LaVina Sleeter, Weston; a foster-daughter, Diane Nelson and her son Thomas Werk; and her granddogs Fergi and Frazier.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary; a son, Jeffrey Mach, Sr., a brother, Henry Winters, and husbands; and her beloved dog Halee.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St John Catholic Church with Rev. Mathew Simonar and Rev. Charles Hoffmann con-celebrating.

The family will greet friends outside following the services.