Judy Schroeder, 80

Judy (Kowalski) Schroeder, of Bryant, passed away on July 19, 2020, at the age of 80. She was met by her loving husband with open arms and it was a beautiful reunion.

She was born to the late William Kowalski and Florence Artymiuk in Antigo WI.

In June of 1967 she married the love of her life, Edward Schroeder at St. Wencel’s Catholic Church in Neva. He preceded her in death.

Judy was employed by Antigo Bakery for many years. She was a great mom and a great cook and will be remembered for her many pies that she baked for family, friends, and fund raisers. She enjoyed flower gardening and landscaping her neat yard. She loved being a homemaker and decorating for holidays and seasons.

Judy is survived by a daughter; Jennifer Novander of Antigo, two granddaughters; Ashly Novander of Wausau and Alexandra (Heath) Kolpack of Antigo, and great grandson; Marcus Edward Kolpack of Antigo, three sisters; Mary (Clarence) Berdan of Antigo, Caroline Kowalski of Antigo, and Jean (Keith) Kamps of Antigo, four brothers; Paul (Mary) Kowalski of Antigo, Steve (Donna) Kowalski of Antigo, Michael Artymiuk of Antigo, and David (Sandy) Artymiuk of Franklin, WI, sisters-in-law; Penny Kowalski of Texas, Alice (Mike) Klimoski of Langlade, Joyce (Jim) Van Alstine of Langlade, and Rosemary Owens of Mattoon. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was proceeded in death by a brother Billy Kowalski, a niece Cindy Kowalski, a nephew Dale Kowalski, and feline family Mr. Yellow and Miss Kitty.

Judy will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, gentle spirit, and love of family and nature. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service for Judy will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Ss. Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church. Father Matt Simonar will officiate. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

To honor Judy, those attending the service will be asked to wear something red.

We would ask that social distancing protocol be observed. Masks will be required by those attending.