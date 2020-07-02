Langlade Co. Water & Land Use Planning Committee Public Hearing Notice 7/28/20

Committee: Water & Land Use Planning

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: EAU CLAIRE RIVER ROOM, RESOURCE CENTER, AND VIA TELECONFERENCING BY PHONE (Committee members and applicants may appear in person)

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Water and Land Use Planning Committee on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 beginning at 3:00 P.M. in the Eau Claire River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following petitions:

3:00 P.M. Petition for Zoning Amendment #1018 by Timothy Taves, 1219 N. Grandview Rd, Appleton WI, FROM: A-2 w/Farmland Preservation TO: AFR Land as being Pt SW SW Sec 32 T34N R9E being the S580’ of W340’ thereof, (Parcel #018-0507.001), Town of Parrish. 3:30 P.M. Petition for Zoning Amendment #1019 by Wiegs of Neva Invest’s LLC., Richard Wiegert, W9956 County B, Deerbrook WI , Applicant, FROM: R-1 TO: COMMERCIAL Land as being Pt SE SW Sec 29 T32N R11E AKA Lot 4 CSM V7 P150 (Parcel #014-0453.013), Town of Neva.

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.

Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., July 24th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Water & Land Use Planning Committee. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

JOE NOVAK, CHAIRMAN

WATER & LAND USE PLANNING COMMITEE