Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 7/20/20

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, July 20, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone1

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at

9:00 A.M. on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #728 by Andrew E. Jansen, 2200 Walton Court, Kaukauna, WI 54130. Request permission to construct 36’ x 75’ residence with attached garage to come within 10’ of the R.O.W of State Hwy 45. Pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.15(1)(a) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Village of Summit Lake pt Lot 1 thru 5, Block 1, being Lot 4 CSM V6 P169, Section 02, T33N, R10E, Town of Upham (Parcel #030-1486).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Coronavirus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., July 17th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT