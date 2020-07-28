Patricia Ann Tomson, 72

Patricia A. Tomson, 72 of Birnamwood, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Pat was born on May 1, 1948 in Antigo, the daughter of George and Margaret (Stefanski) Medo.

On December 2, 1967, Pat was united in marriage to David Tomson at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood.

Pat and David farmed with their family for many years. She was happy and proud that they were able to pass the farm down to their son. Pat was a hard worker and always enjoyed a cold beer after chores. Pat had a green thumb and kept beautiful flower gardens. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, deer hunting, picking mushrooms and tending to her flowers. Pat was an excellent cook and venison was her specialty. A highlight for Pat, was a wonderful trip to Germany that she went on with her daughter two years ago. Pat always put her family first and will be deeply missed.

Pat is survived by her husband, David; two children, Darlene (Dave) Barnes and Daniel (Marcy) Tomson, all of Birnamwood; seven grandchildren, Devin (Megan), Dylan and Dane Barnes and Eric, Dustin, Danica and Daniel Tomson; siblings, Evelyn (Mike) Hayes of Baraboo and Shirley Niemuth of Birnamwood and a special friend and brother-in-law, Norman Behn.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sharon Behn and Frances Medo and a brother Jerry Medo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12NOON on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Social distancing will be practiced and the mass will be limited to 75 attendees. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 10AM until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.