Patricia “Pat” Marie Schulz, 90

Patricia Marie Schulz, aged 90, passed away peacefully to join her loved ones in Heaven on July 10, 2020, at Rose Mary Manor, Mattoon, WI, under the care of Ascension Hospice. She was born in Iron Mountain, MI to Audrey Van Price Powell and Patrick Powell on April 26th, 1930. She is survived by one daughter, five sons, nineteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Her children are Darlene Eckerman (Steven) and her children and grandchildren; Stephanie Piwoni (Luke) and their children, Isabelle, Alivia, and Langdon; Patricia Eckerman Ambas (Marlo) and their children, Evelyn and Reginald; Steven Jr. (Brenda) and their children, Brooklyn, Jeremiah, and Gabriel; and lastly Christopher; Terrence and his children and grandchildren with beloved family friend Linda Schulz; Nicholas (special friend Audrey), Jessica Aderman (Michael) and their children, Adisyn, Owen and Jack; and Alexander; James (Patricia ) and his children and grandchildren are Nathan, Josiah and Sarah Hughes (Blake) and their child Meredith. Karl, his son Jonathan, (Jil) and their children Hannah, Karleemae, and Eden; Timothy (Julie) and their children Jenna and Justin; and Alfred Jr. (Angela) and their children Leslie, Sofie, and Alfred III.

Patricia is also survived by half-brothers Keith, Daniel (Carol), Thomas (Linda), Gary (Nancy) Hackbarth, Jack (Penny), and Pierre Powell and her half-sisters, Yvonne Poland, Thelma June Paulson, Mary Cops, Maxine (Paul) Meyers, Barbara (Earl) Roberts, as well as sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Hackbarth, Gwendella Powell, and Virginia Powell. She is survived by many nephews and nieces and other friends and relatives who have wonderful memories of her.

Patricia graduated from Antigo High School and Normal College in Antigo, WI. She taught school at Presque Isle, WI and on December 12th, 1952, she married Alfred (Fritz) D. Schulz. She continued teaching until starting a family at which time, she became a full- time homemaker. She was an integral part of the family businesses and ran the Phlox butter routes for A. F. Schulz Creamery while caring for her children at the same time. She was actively involved in the Phlox community in support of her family. She was a member of Phlox Homemakers Club, Phlox Trailblazers, and St. Anne’s Rosary Society. She taught CCD for many years and many grades at St. Joseph’s where she also decorated the altar. As a leader in the Phlox Flames and Strassburg Everready 4-H clubs, she was responsible for successfully directing blue ribbon performances of plays and skits and encouraging the community youth to participate in all of the 4-H events and submit projects to the annual Langlade County Fair and even on to the Wisconsin Youth State Fair. With her friends and local neighbors, she and Fritz, had many happy memories with their local roving card competition, playing with house money, and the annual neighborhood Round Robin Christmas Tour.

Along with her husband, she operated Pine Hills Golf Course and Supper Club for 12 years where she was known for her excellent potato salad and served baked chicken. Once her children were off to school, she returned to teaching and was a substitute teacher for the Menominee Indian School District and the Antigo Unified School District. She delighted in her garden and worked tirelessly to maintain the flower beds which allowed her to create and design award-winning floral arrangements throughout the years.

She was preceded in passing by her parents Audrey and Walter Hackbarth and Patrick Powell, Sr., her husband, Alfred David Sr., one grandchild, Jeremiah Eckerman, and half-brothers, Michael Hackbarth, Patrick, Charles, and Jack Powell, and a half-sister, Jean Powell, a sister-in-law Carol Hackbarth, and her close friend and Uncle Conrad Powell who she was raised with as siblings by her grandparents Blanche and John Van Price. She is loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed.

A wake will be held Thursday, July the 16th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, Antigo, WI

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph, Holy Family Catholic Church in Phlox WI.

Visitation will be at the church prior from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial and an outdoor meal will be served immediately following at St. Joseph Holy Family, Phlox.

We would ask that social distancing protocol be observed. Masks will be required and provided if needed.

She loved her grandchildren and great children and always wanted to visit.

Patricia had a special fondness for educating all children. A memorial will be established locally for that purpose.

Memorials can be sent to Strasser Roller P.O. Box 13, Antigo WI 54409