Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Ryan Walter Siemers, town of Elcho and Brittany Rose Riemer, Town of Elcho

Stuart John Vaughn, Town of Plover and Kaia Michelle Orchard, City of Antigo

Jacob Joseph John Radtke, City of Antigo and Grace Larayne Knowles, Village of Birnamwood

Ryan James Bula, City of Antigo and Lauren Parr, City of Antigo

Alexander Bruce Thomae, Town of Rolling and Sandra Lynn Solin, Town of Neva

Vincent Louis Gasbarro, Town of Rolling and Tara Marie Peeters, Town of Rolling

Stephen Wayne Bathke, Town of Summit and Patricia Nicole Zahurones, Town of Summit

John Adam Krueger, City of Antigo and Kirstin Michelle Beyer, Town of Antigo

Jesse James Drake, Town of Rolling and Savannah Marie Papish, Town of Rolling

Jacob Charles Bula, Town of Rolling and Deanna Lynn Vaughn, Town of Rolling

Teale Porter Mach, Town of Antigo and Mandy Phyllis Marie Petts, Town of Neva

Joshua Lee Houdek, Town of Neva and Sarah Kathryn Vlosak, City of Minocqua

Ronald Leo Wierzba, City of Alban and Peggy Ann Schroepfer, Town of Rolling

Garrel David Brewer Jr., Town of Wolf River and Tina Marie Wiedenhoft, Town of Wolf River

Dillion Ray Gollihue, City of Antigo and Tiffany Marie Myers, City of Antigo

Lane Joseph Smith, Town of Ackley and Conner Nicole Chroge, Town of Ackley

Christopher Nelson Dulmes, Town of Rolling and Kaitlyn Marie Schabach, Town of Rolling

Kyle Paul Grenwalt, City of Antigo and Shelly Marie Ward, City of Antigo

Brian Albert Zdroik , Town of Wolf River and Tanya Lee Hall, Town of Wolf River