Resiliency Strategy #3: Finding Purpose

FROM CARRIE C. KUBACKI, POSITIVE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT EXTENSION EDUCATOR, UW-MADISON DIVISION OF EXTENSION

We all want a life filled with purpose and meaning that enables us to feel fulfilled and content. However, how to do we manage to achieve that purposeful life when we are living in the midst of uncertainty, crisis and anxiety? By taking a few steps as individuals and families, we can find purpose during difficult times and work toward increasing our resiliency.

Reassessing Values: By taking the time to think about and share what is most important to us—family, religion, nature, knowledge–we can enable us to building time into our daily life to live those values.

Engaging in Meaningful Activities: What do you and your family like to do? What activities fill your life with happiness and joy? Take time for yourself and as a family to write down and plan ways to incorporate these moments into daily life.

Helping Others: Research has shown that helping others increases our mood and sense of purpose. While volunteering in our community may be limited due to COVID-19, we can still find small ways to show kindness to family and friends: mail a letter, help a neighbor with their lawn or simply express gratitude to those around you.

Setting Goals: While it may seem difficult these days, focusing on setting and achieving small goals can help us to find our purpose and continue moving forward. Keep these goals focused on increasing your well-being in small ways rather than on large tasks that are likely to increase stress.

Finding purpose amidst the waves of uncertainty means that we acknowledge and embrace what is already within us. The steps we take to create meaning and fulfillment on a daily basis will help to build our resiliency in the present moment and the future. Visit langlade.extension.wisc.edu or Facebook: Langlade County Division of Extension for new resiliency opportunities and resources. For additional information about resiliency please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/resilient/index.htm or https://www.mindresilience.org/.