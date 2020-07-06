Rock Island State Park Closed for the Season

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Due to high water levels on Lake Michigan, accessibility limitations, and COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, Rock Island State Park will be closed for the remainder of the year.

The Washington Island Ferry Line had suspended trips to and from Rock Island State Park earlier this year and have extended that suspension through the end of the 2020 season. High water has also submerged piers, limiting accessibility to the island.

All camping reservations will be canceled and reservation holders will be provided a full refund. The Friends of Rock Island State Park have also canceled all tours of the lighthouse and boathouse.

The public will not be permitted to dock on or use the island for personal use. Property staff and conservation wardens will be monitoring the park for the remainder of the season. Anyone who attempts to access the island may be subject to citations.

The DNR urges state park and forest visitors to do their part when visiting DNR properties. Most Wisconsin state parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins. When visiting, please take your garbage and recyclables home with you. We all play a vital role in taking care of our natural resources. Following Leave No Trace principles helps protect the land for generations to come.

Fight the Bite! Ticks are out, and visitors should take precautions to prevent Lyme Disease.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is difficult.

The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. We will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine additional conditions that may become necessary. Before visiting DNR properties, please check with individual properties regarding changes to property operations.

For specific information regarding COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.