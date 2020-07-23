Ryan James Lewis, 35, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away. Sunday July 19, 2020. He was born July 31, 1984 in Antigo, WI to Laura Ann Hubatch Lewis and Mark Richard Lewis.

Ryan graduated from Antigo NTC with a HSED. He worked as a contractor and carpenter. He belonged to MCC pool league and EB pool league. His hobbies and interests included woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, ATVing, making fires, cooking, drawing and making high end furniture.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his son James Jacoby Byers, his sister Stephanie (Justin) Heschke, his brother Travis (Jessica) Lewis, 8 Nieces and Nephews, grandparents James Lewis, Bonnie Lewis, James Hubatch and partner Nina Zanger. He also leaves a great circle of friends who loves him very much.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm Friday July 24, 2020 at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Hankins & Whittington.

Services in Antigo at the Bradley Funeral Home are on Wednesday, July 29, visitation from 2 p.m. until the memorial service at 4 p.m.

A fund will be set up for his son, James Byers. Donations can be sent to his great-aunt, Mary McCloskey, 6608 Walton Hall Court, Waxhaw, NC.