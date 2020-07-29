State to Offer Farmers Second Round of Coronavirus Aid

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Governor Tony Evers announced last Monday, that nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farmers shared in the first round of aid from a special state program to support farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far $41.6 million has been distributed to 11,884 farms from the $50 million program, funded from the state’s allotment under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relieve and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Each recipient received a $3,500 payment.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin farmers have never stopped working to ensure that folks have food on their tables and shelves in stores are stocked,” said Gov. Evers. “I know this won’t cover all the impacts our farmers have faced, but farmers have always had our back and we have to have theirs, and I’m proud of the work that DOR and DATCP” — the state Department of Revenue and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection — “have done to support them during this challenging time.”

Another round of funding will be distributed with the $8.4 million remaining.

The second round is open to farmers whose gross income from farming is between $10,000 and $5 million, according to the governor’s office.

Applications will be accepted from August 10 – 24.

“In our discussions with a wide variety of groups representing Wisconsin farmers, we’ve identified an opportunity to expand the eligibility for this program and offer support to even more farmers,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “It is our goal to fully distribute the $50 million Governor Evers provided and support as many farmers as possible with these remaining funds.”

Information on the program and how to apply is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s website.