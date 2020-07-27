Timothy Scott Backes, 60

Timothy S. Backes, 60 of Bowler, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Hillsboro, WI.

Tim was born on March 6, 1960 in Neenah, the son of Bernard and Donna Mae (Behm) Backes.

On September 28, 1986, Tim was united in marriage to Sharon Olsen at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

Tim was a 1979 graduate of Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. Along with his siblings, he owned and operated the former Backes Food Mart in Birnamwood. For the past 22 years, Tim owned Shawano Pawn Shop as well as Shawano Investments. An avid outdoorsman, Tim enjoyed traveling, backpacking, canoe trips and biking. He took his family on many, many trips through the years, and hosted a huge annual sledding party on his land. Tim loved his family and cherished the time spent with them and will be deeply missed.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sharon; two daughters, Kimberly (Cory Koziczkowski) Backes of Plover and Ashley (Ross) Neumann of Cedarburg; siblings, David (Pam) Backes, Dan (Chris) Backes, Mary (Chris) Willcome, Mike (Pat) Jahner, Mike (Alice) Backes and Christine (Roger) Breske and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Theresa in infancy.

A funeral service will be held at 6PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. The funeral service will be limited to 50 people and will be live-streamed on the Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page. It will also be available at schmidtschulta.com for future viewing.

A walk through visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 3PM to 6PM. Social distancing will be practiced and the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged to protect everyone.